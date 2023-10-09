CBI creates tip line for Suzanne Morphew investigation

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up a tip line for the Suzanne Morphew investigation.

The public is asked to report any information they think may be pertinent to the case by calling the tip line at (719) 312-7530 or sending an email to cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us.

The CBI said Monday that there is no new information on the case at this time.

Suzanne Morphew's remains were recently discovered in Saguache County more than three years after she disappeared.

