The Marines are moving gradually and sometimes reluctantly to integrate women and men in boot camp

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Marines say men and women are now fully integrated in boot camp. But from watching the training at Parris Island in South Carolina for several days, it’s not that clear-cut. While male and female recruits are now in the same companies, the smaller platoons remain segregated by gender. Brig. Gen. Walker Field heads the recruit depot. He insists that keeping the platoons segregated is key to the way the Corps makes Marines, by taking individuals, breaking them down and building them back up as team members. Some female officers are also strong advocates of the continued segregation. Lt. Col. Aixa Dones says keeping men and women in separate platoons helps them stay focused.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

