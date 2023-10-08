Payton can’t back up his harsh words for Hackett as Wilson, offense bungle their way to another loss
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson saw his late fumble returned 39 yards for a game-sealing score by Bryce Hall in Denver’s 31-21 loss to the New York Jets. It was that kind of game for the Broncos as they fell to 1-4. They also had a muffed punt, lost a fumble on a poorly executed reverse and saw Wilson called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety. The miscues paved the way to a rewarding “homecoming” for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He was Denver’s coach last season, but was fired after going 4-11 as Wilson struggled in his transition from Seattle. New Broncos coach Sean Payton was hired to help fix the Broncos and find the old Wilson.