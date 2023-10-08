Morocco welcomes the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank a month after its deadly earthquake

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are holding their annual meeting in Morocco, one month after an earthquake killed nearly 3,000 people in the North African country. Officials gathering in Marrakech on Monday will likely continue discussions about how to confront climate change and promote resiliency as inflation and debt challenge both rich and poor countries. Morocco has estimated it will cost roughly $11.7 billion to repair earthquake damage, and the IMF approved a $1.3 billion loan last month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.