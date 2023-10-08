Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Jenna Ward

CORTEZ, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 37-year-old woman out of Cortez, Colorado.

Jenna Ward was last seen October 4th in the 1300 block of Animas Street in Cortez, CO.

Her vehicle is described as a white colored 2005 Ford Mustang 2DR with a Colorado license plate issued to CHA458.

She is an indigenous woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is around 5’7” and 153 pounds.

The CBI says Jenna Ward requires medication that she does not have with her.

She may be wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Jenna, or know where she might be, is asked to call 911, or the Durango Police Department at (970) 385-2900.