Man arrested for reportedly strangling spouse

Published 11:42 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is now in custody following a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning. 

Colorado Springs Police officers received a call for service around 1:53a.m. at the 3800 block of Lakehurst Drive. 

They said they found a woman who reported being strangled by her spouse. 

Officers said the man involved, Antonio Nabors, barricaded himself into an apartment bedroom. 

Officers report Nabors eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. 

