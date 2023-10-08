Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Supporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East. In New York City, a skirmish broke out between opposing demonstrators near the United Nations compound, while a large group of Palestinian supporters rallied in Times Square. Palestinian Americans protested outside the Israeli consulates in Atlanta and Chicago. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a Jewish community gathering to support Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco. Here’s what reaction around the country has looked like.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

