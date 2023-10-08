Hamas attack at music festival led to chaos and frantic attempts to escape or hide

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas militants attacked a large music festival in the desert near the Gaza-Israel border, killing at least 260 people and causing chaotic escape efforts as revelers tried to run or hide from gunfire. Video posted to social media showed a young woman being abducted by men on a motorbike as she cried for help. Another man nearby was led away with his hands behind his back. Another video showed dozens of panicked festival-goers running through a field, trying to get into their cars, as gunshots sounded. One attendee described hiding in bushes for almost six hours while the attack unfolded and said he saw people shot as they tried to take cover.

