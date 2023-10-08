European soccer’s governing body UEFA postpones upcoming games in Israel

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European soccer’s governing body UEFA has postponed all matches scheduled to take place in Israel over the next two weeks after Hamas’ surprise attack. UEFA said in a statement on Sunday that “in light of the current security situation in Israel, UEFA has decided to postpone all matches scheduled in Israel in the next couple of weeks with new dates to be confirmed in due course.” That includes Israel’s match against Switzerland in 2024 European Championship qualifying which had been scheduled for Thursday at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium. UEFA says it “will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

