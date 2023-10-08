A policeman in Egypt killed 2 Israelis and 1 Egyptian at a tourist site in Alexandria

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian. A statement from Egypt’s Interior Ministry says another person was wounded in the attack Sunday at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria. It provided no further details. Israel’s Foreign Ministry identified the wounded as an Israeli who suffered moderate injuries. The ministry said it’s working with the Egyptian government to bring the Israelis home. Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, reported that the suspected assailant was detained. Security forces quickly cordoned off the site of the attack that came as Israel battles Palestinian militants.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.