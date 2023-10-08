California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin. The bill would have banned health plans and disability insurance policies from charging more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin. Newsom vetoed the bill because he said it would prompt insurance companies to increase monthly premiums. Newsom noted California has a contract to produce its own brand of insulin. Newsom said that is a better way to control the cost of the drug. Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener said the veto was a missed setback that will cost consumers more money.

