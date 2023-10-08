2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired during homecoming week

By Paradise Afshar and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were injured and taken to a hospital after reports of shots fired during homecoming week at Bowie State University in Maryland Saturday night, according to university officials.

“Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies,” Bowie State said in a post on Facebook.

The two people injured were taken to a hospital, the university added. Authorities did not provide information on the nature of their injuries or their conditions as of early Sunday.

It’s unclear who opened fire or if anyone was in custody Sunday. The university said the incident is under investigation by local police.

CNN has reached out to Prince George’s Police and Maryland State Police for additional details.

Bowie State is a Historically Black University in Prince George’s County and has 6,408 students enrolled for the Fall 2023 semester, according to the university’s website.

The incident at Bowie State comes just days after a shooting about a 45-minute drive away at Morgan State University, another HBCU where four students and another person were wounded when gunfire erupted outside a crowded homecoming event.

The Tuesday evening shooting sent students running and forced hourslong shelter-in-place orders as police combed the campus for a suspect.

Both universities saw reports of gunfire while celebrating homecoming week, a time meant for students and alumni to come together and celebrate.

After the shooting at Morgan State resulted in the cancellation of the university’s homecoming game, Bowie State announced it was welcoming Morgan State students to join its homecoming celebrations. “Together, we are HBCU Strong,” Bowie State Athletics wrote on X Friday.

Several evening homecoming events were scheduling for Saturday night at Bowie State, including music and comedy events, and a homecoming after party at the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.