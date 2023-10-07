Retired university dean who was married to author Ron Powers shot to death on Vermont trail
By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
Vermont State Police are asking the public, businesses and hunters near a state university campus to review their surveillance systems after a retired dean and professor who was married to best-selling author Ron Powers was found shot to death on a rail trail. Police said Friday that 77-year-old Honoree Fleming died from a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon. She was found on the trail about a mile south of Vermont State University’s Castleton campus. A witness reported a possible suspect, a man, was northbound on the trail walking towards the campus after gunshots were heard. Fleming was married to Powers, who co-wrote “Flags of Our Fathers.”