Legas lead Utah State rally over final three quarters to beat Colorado State 44-24

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas threw four scores and Utah State pulled away from Colorado State in the second half for a 44-24 win. Colorado State built a 17-0 lead before the Aggies rallied to tie it at halftime. Early in the third, the Aggies scored two touchdowns in just under two minutes to seal it. Legas threw a 76-yard scoring pass to Terrell Vaughn on the drive’s third play following the second-half kickoff for a one-touchdown lead. On Colorado State’s ensuing drive, the Aggies forced the Rams to go three-and-out and allowed minus-4 yards to force a punt. Legas — again on the drive’s third play — completed a 51-yard scoring pass to Jalen Royals.

