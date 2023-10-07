Four people are wounded in a shooting on a Vienna street, and police reportedly arrest four suspects

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Austrian police say four people have been wounded in a shooting in the capital, Vienna. The shooting happened Saturday evening in the Floridsdorf district. Police say that four people were shot in the street and that the gunmen fled in cars. The conditions of those injured weren’t immediately clear. Austria’s public broadcaster says police later seized two cars and arrested four suspects, all Bosnian nationals. The news site Kronen says the shooting appears to be linked to a feud between criminal gangs. Police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible motive.

