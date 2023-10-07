Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police partner with Scheels for annual ‘Balltoberfest’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers gathered at the Scheels in Colorado Springs to interact with the community through sports and recreation.

This event was the third annual 'Balltoberfest' the department has hosted to gather support for their Play COS program.

According to CSPD, they are "on a mission to increase positive community interactions across the city," and Play COS "allows our community to interact with officers in an organic, simple, and fun way." Through donations to Play COS, officers distribute sports equipment to communities and kids while they're on patrol shifts.

The event was scheduled for Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event offered free In-n-Out, a chalk art contest and 20% off sports balls at Scheels.

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

