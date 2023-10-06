What we know so far about the investigation into a Fremont County funeral home, 115+ bodies improperly stored

FREMONT COUNTY,Colo. (KRDO) - A small mountain community is now the site of a federal investigation. Over 115 decomposing bodies were found improperly stored inside a Fremont County funeral home, according to investigators.

RELATED:Over 115 decomposing bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, investigation underway

The Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose is at the center of the investigation.

At the press conference on Friday, Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said he was contacted by the FCSO earlier this week after a report came in of an "odor" coming from the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

Due to the gravity of the situation, the Fremont County Sheriffs Office (FCSO) requested assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

For families , the last 48 hours have been devastating.On Thursday KRDO spoke with Mary Simon, who turned to Return to Nature -- after her husband Darrell passed away in August. He was sent their locations in Colorado Springs to be cremated.

RELATED:Still Waiting for Ashes: Families deeply concerned as investigation begins into Penrose funeral home

"That breaks my heart to think that he's been just decomposing as opposed to doing what was supposed to happen," said Simon.

Sheriff Allen Cooper said investigators aren't speculating charges at this time, but his office is working closely with the 11th Judicial DA's Office and the US Attorney's Office. No arrests have been made at this time.

KRDO has learned that the FBI has opened a parallel investigation into the matter, looking to see if any federal laws have been broken.According to documents obtained by 13 investigates, state regulators made contact with the owner of the funeral home, Jon Hallford, on Oct. 4th.He admitted that he was dealing with a quote "problem" at the Penrose facility, but claimed it was because he was practicing taxidermy there.He then promised to meet an inspector at the funeral home, but he did not show up.

RELATED:Colorado Springs businesses report ‘foul’ odor coming from funeral home under investigation

"I want to assure everyone that the loved ones in this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy and we will take every measure possible to get families the answers they deserve," said Keller

Officials established a family crisis center and a phone line for family members to call. More information can be found below.

Email: 23-1941@fremontso.com

Phone: (719)-276-7421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In-person: 1901 East Main, Canon City, CO from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.