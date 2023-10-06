U.N rights commission accuses South Sudan of violations ahead of elections

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The U.N Human Rights Commission on South Sudan has accused the country’s National Security Service (NSS) of threatening media and civil society and undermining prospects for a democratic transition ahead of next year’s elections. A new report based on the Commission’s independent investigations in 2023 released on Thursday details attacks on journalists and civil society, both within and outside the country. Journalists have been subjected to surveillance, intimidation, and human rights violations including arbitrary detention, according to the U.N report. South Sudan is going through a political transition period after a lengthy civil war. Elections have been scheduled for December 2024.

