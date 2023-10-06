Two teens arrested in shooting deaths of mother, 4-year-old daughter

By MADELINE BARTOS

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two teenagers were arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood last year.

Police said Marquise Givner and Tarrell Jennings, both 19, were arrested on Friday morning on homicide charges in 21-year-old Temani Lewis and her 4-year-old daughter Kaari Thompson’s deaths.

Police were called to a shooting on Lincoln Avenue near the Brooklyn Food Mart the evening of Dec. 1, 2022. When first responders arrived, they found Lewis and Thompson. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, and her mother died from her injuries on Dec. 6.

After her death, the community gathered to remember Thompson as a beautiful life taken too soon.

“She was the most beautiful, loveable, adorable grandchild any grandparent could want,” her grandfather Kirk Thompson said at a balloon release. “In four years, she gave me joy that most people can get in 40 years.”

Both Givner and Jennings are charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault. Givner is also charged with carrying a frearm without a license.

