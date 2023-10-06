Puerto Rican man who bred dogs for illegal fighting for decades sentenced to 7 years in prison

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man who bred dogs for fighting for decades, selling them worldwide and exhibiting “extraordinary cruelty,” has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Antonio Casillas Montero owned Stone City Kennels in Puerto Rico and had been accused of conspiring to violate the Animal Welfare Act. He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced in late September. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Casillas ran his business for more than 35 years and that dogs participated in more than 150 fights in cities and countries including the United States, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.