Police issue arrest warrant for 19-year-old acquaintance in death of Philadelphia journalist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say Friday that they have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old acquaintance in the death of a Philadelphia journalist. Authorities say 39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his Philadelphia home early Monday. Police say they believe the acquaintance killed Kruger, and that they have video of the suspect in the area of Kruger’s home before the shooting. Police say they don’t know the motive, but say Kruger had been trying to help the suspect get through life. Police have suspected Kruger may have known the assailant as there was no sign of forced entry. Authorities say Kruger was shot seven times and collapsed in the street after seeking help.

