Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be ‘phased and orderly’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, will be implemented in a “phased and orderly manner.” Friday’s statement by the foreign ministry was likely meant to assuage international concerns and calm fears among the Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Islamabad’s unexpectedly said on Tuesday that all illegal immigrants, including the Afghans, will have to go back to their countries voluntarily before Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrests and forced deportation. This sent a wave of panic among those living in this Islamic country without valid documents and drew widespread condemnation from rights groups. Activists say any forced deportation of Afghans will put them at a grave risk.

