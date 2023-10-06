Oregon man convicted of murder in shooting of sheriff’s deputy in Washington sentenced to life

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An Oregon man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Washington has been sentenced to life in prison. The Columbian reports 28-year-old Guillermo Raya Leon of Salem was sentenced Thursday in the 2021 death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown. A jury found him guilty last week of aggravated murder, trafficking in stolen property, burglary, and other charges. The sentence followed emotional statements from Brown’s family and co-workers. Raya Leon shot Brown on July 23, 2021, as the detective surveilled on him as part of a stolen firearms investigation at an east Vancouver apartment complex. Raya Leon’s lawyer said he did not plan to shoot the detective.

