Muslims in Kenya protest at Supreme Court over its endorsement of LGBTQ right to associate

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Muslims in Kenya’s capital have rallied outside the Supreme Court to protest its decision last month to reaffirm the LGBTQ community’s right of association. The protesters say the verdict has condoned immorality. They are demanding the resignation of three of the five judges who supported the panel’s majority decision. The court last month reaffirmed an earlier ruling that the Non-Governmental Organization Board in Kenya had discriminated against LGBTQ people when it refused to register their association. The two dissenting judges opposed the ruling on grounds that Kenya’s laws outlaw same-sex relationships.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI and BRIAN INGANGA Associated Press

