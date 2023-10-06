Morocco begins providing cash to families whose homes were destroyed by earthquake

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities will start providing money to families whose homes were destroyed in an earthquake last month that took nearly 3,000 lives. The Sept. 8 earthquake wreaked havoc, particularly in the five rural mountain regions surrounding Marrakech. As nights get cooler, many people displaced by the quake continue to sleep outside in donated tents. Morocco estimates reconstruction will cost roughly $11.7 billion over the next five years. The payments to families are among several forms of relief that Morocco plans to provide residents displaced by the earthquake. It will provide temporary rehousing assistance, rebuilding funds and subsidies to farmers and herders in hard-hit regions.

