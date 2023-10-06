Missing Indigenous Alert issued for man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man from Colorado Springs.

According to the CBI, 29-year-old Samuel Standing Soldier was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the 1500 block of Jamboree Dr. in Colorado Springs.

Samuel stands 5'11'' and weighs 285 pounds. He has long black hair worn in a ponytail and wears glasses. His tribal affiliation is Lakota.

If you have any information on Samuel's whereabouts, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or call 911.