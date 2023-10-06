KFOR commander calls on Kosovo and Serbia to return to talks to prevent future violence
By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The NATO-led peacekeeping force has called on both Kosovo and Serbia to return to the negotiating table to resolve their issues to prevent violence like the recent shootout between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead and sent tensions soaring in the region. The Kosovo Force commander called on Kosovo and Serbia to “refrain from inflammatory and counterproductive rhetoric and help to create the necessary conditions for lasting security in Kosovo and across the region.” The commander told a news conference on Friday that KFOR fully supported European Union-facilitated dialogue to normalize their ties.