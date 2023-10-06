CSPD says a serial aggravated robber has been captured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a "serial aggravated robber," who is also a sexually violent predator and was out on parole, has been arrested after committing at least seven robberies in just over a month.

According to CSPD, seven aggravated robberies are believed to have been committed by the same suspect between Aug. 13, 2023, and Sept. 28, 2023. That suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Lloyd Bridges of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said Bridges "typically" held up a victim with a firearm and demanded money and cigarettes. One victim was injured during the robberies.

On Oct. 3 an arrest warrant was obtained for Bridges for first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and second-degree kidnapping, CSPD said. He was arrested on Oct. 4

According to CSPD, the dates and locations of the robberies associated with Bridges are as follows: