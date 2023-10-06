CSPD says a serial aggravated robber has been captured
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a "serial aggravated robber," who is also a sexually violent predator and was out on parole, has been arrested after committing at least seven robberies in just over a month.
According to CSPD, seven aggravated robberies are believed to have been committed by the same suspect between Aug. 13, 2023, and Sept. 28, 2023. That suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Lloyd Bridges of Colorado Springs.
CSPD said Bridges "typically" held up a victim with a firearm and demanded money and cigarettes. One victim was injured during the robberies.
On Oct. 3 an arrest warrant was obtained for Bridges for first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and second-degree kidnapping, CSPD said. He was arrested on Oct. 4
According to CSPD, the dates and locations of the robberies associated with Bridges are as follows:
- August 13, 2023 – Domino’s Pizza, 3025 Jet Wing Drive
- August 20, 2023 – Carl’s Jr., 1414 Harrison Road
- August 29, 2023 – Circle K, 2715 West Colorado Avenue
- September 14, 2023 – Loaf N Jug, 4770 Drennan Road
- September 16, 2023 – 7-Eleven, 2407 North Union Boulevard
- September 20, 2023 – 7-Eleven, 312 Mount View Lane
- September 28, 2023 – Circle K, 1204 East Pikes Peak Avenue