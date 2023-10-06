Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department respond to Burglary alarm at City Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a trigger burglary alarm at the Colorado Springs City Hall at 2:35 A.M. on October 6, 2023.

When officers responded to the scene they discovered damage on the front door of City Hall. While searching the building one adult male was located. The man was put into custody and was charged with 2nd Degree Burglary charges. He allegedly broke into the building and is responsible for damages inside City hall. The identity of the man in custody has not yet been released.

