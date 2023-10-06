Bear euthanized after charging boys in Colorado Springs open space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a bear was "put down" by a wildlife officer on Wednesday after it charged two boys in a Colorado Springs open space.

According to CPW, wildlife officers responded to a call for help that was initially described as a bear attack with injuries involving two boys in a heavily wooded open space in Colorado Springs. Officers arrived in the area around 5:30 p.m. and learned the bear had charged the boys, causing one to run into a branch and suffer a minor injury.

CPW said the officers quickly found a sow (female), estimated to be 150 pounds, and her two cubs, each weighing about 50 pounds. The agency said the bear was aggressive toward the officers and one of them euthanized it.

According to CPW, a team then began an hours-long search for the cubs, with the goal of capturing and releasing them in the mountains as their age and weight indicated they were old enough to survive on their own. Using a drone to search for heat signatures, the cubs were located and scared up a tree.

The cubs were darted and tranquilized and taken to the CPW Southeast Region Office where they were tagged for release and given a drug to reverse the tranquilizer. However, the agency said one of the cubs never revived. The surviving cub was released Friday morning in a remote mountain location.

“This was an unfortunate situation where a sow had become dangerously aggressive toward people instead of being scared of humans,” said Tim Kroening, CPW wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak area. “There was no choice but to put it down after it repeatedly charged people.

“And the death of the cub was a sad reminder of why CPW is reluctant to tranquilize wildlife. There are many risks involved when tranquilizing wildlife," Kroening added.