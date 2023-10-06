Attorneys announce $7 million settlement in fatal shooting by California Highway Patrol officers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Attorneys say a $7 million settlement has been reached with the California Highway Patrol in the fatal shooting of a driver and wounding of his girlfriend during a June 2020 traffic stop in Oakland. Officers fired after the stolen car driven by 23-year-old Erik Salgado struck CHP vehicles in front and behind while attempting to maneuver away. John Burris, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys announcing the settlement Wednesday, said in a statement that the shooting was inhumane. A report by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office last year said the officers fired when they believed one officer had been or was about to be struck by the car. The report said there was a lack of evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

