An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the killing of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger

(CNN) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say they have issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of killing journalist and advocate Josh Kruger earlier this week.

The suspect is identified as Robert Davis, 19, who is considered armed and dangerous, Philadelphia police homicide unit Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said at a news conference Friday.

Marshmond said the warrant “includes the charges of murder and related offenses.” He urged Davis to surrender to police.

“Our goal is to have Mr. Davis taken into custody in a safe manner for the public, our officers and himself,” Marshmond said.

Kruger, 39, was shot and killed early Monday at his home in the South Philadelphia neighborhood of Point Breeze, according to police.

The journalist, who was struck seven times in his chest and abdomen, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, according to a police statement.

Police said they believe Kruger had been trying to help Davis and they were acquaintances.

“He was just trying to help him get through life,” Marshmond said, adding the motive was not clear.

When asked how Davis may have gotten access to Kruger’s home, Marshmond said, “From the information that we have right now, we do not believe that he had been staying there at the time,” but investigators plan to ask Davis about this when he is in custody.

Police said between multiple tips and help from the public and Kruger’s family and friends, investigators were able to zero in on Davis and obtain video of “the incident prior to the murder,” but would not go into further detail.

Kruger, an award-winning journalist, had covered issues including LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness, HIV and addiction in publications like The Philadelphia Citizen and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

He also worked for the City of Philadelphia for five years in roles with the city’s Department of Public Health, Office of Homeless Services and Office of the Mayor, according to LinkedIn.

Kruger’s writing built on his personal journey of living with HIV and having experienced homelessness, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he described himself as a “destroyer of stigma and bureaucratic silos” and a “believer in the common good.”

He also shared his experience of surviving addiction via social media and continued to work with people dealing with addiction in Philadelphia.

