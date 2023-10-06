Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Amazon has launched the first test satellites for its planned internet service. United Launch Alliance’s Atlas rocket blasted off Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the two test satellites. The liftoff marked the start of Amazon’s goal to improve global broadband access with an eventual 3,236 satellites around Earth. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has a head start over Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, who has his own rocket company. SpaceX has already launched more than 5,000 of its internet satellites, known as Starlinks, using its own Falcon rockets.

