Adam Wainwright easing into retirement with new puppy, TV work and more country music

Adam Wainwright’s playing days are over, but the former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher isn’t exactly taking it easy in retirement. Next up for Wainwright is the FOX Sports booth for the AL Division Series between the Twins and Astros that begins on Saturday in Houston. He will be alongside play-by-play man Adam Amin and analyst A.J. Pierzynski for the third time after they also worked together in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. Wainwright also is looking after a new puppy named Louie, and working on his country music.

