A Hong Kong man gets 4 months in prison for importing children’s books deemed to be seditious

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to importing children’s books deemed to be “seditious publications.” Kurt Leung was sentenced on Friday after he admitted to importing 18 children’s books featuring wolves and sheep. The 38-year-old clerk was arrested in March after he signed for a delivery from the U.K. containing the books. The books feature sheep that lived in a village and had to defend themselves against wolves. Authorities say that the books are an attempt at inciting hatred in young children and stir up contempt against the government in Hong Kong and mainland China.

