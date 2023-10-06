3 bears are captured after sneaking into a tatami factory as northern Japan faces a growing problem

TOKYO (AP) — Three bears that snuck into a tatami mat factory and holed up inside for nearly a day have been captured. Misato town in the northern prefecture of Akita said the bears were captured in a cage and killed. The region is dealing with a growing number of reported bear attacks in or near residential areas. A town official had spotted the adult bear and two cubs walking into a tatami factory Wednesday morning in Misato. Experts say bears come down from forests looking for food due to acorn scarcity.

