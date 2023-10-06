21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of first international performance in London

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his first international performance in his native London. Charles Kuck is Savage’s lawyer. He told The Associated Press in a statement on Friday that his client has officially become a U.S. citizen and may now go overseas. Savage cleared a major traveling hurdle after being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Georgia in 2019. Kuck said Savage followed “all applicable immigration laws” since his initial detention. The Grammy-nominated artist announced his London performance launch via social media but did not give details.

