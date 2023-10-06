2 teens indicted on murder, battery charges in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist captured on video
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two teenagers have been indicted and charged as adults with several felonies, including murder and auto theft, after allegedly recording the moment they targeted and fatally struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in Las Vegas. Police say evidence shows the teens, who were 17 and 16 at the time, were together responsible for at least three hit-and-run incidents on Aug. 14. Those include the death of cyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst, a former Los Angeles-area police chief. Friday’s indictment expands on the charges the teens were already facing. Messages left by The Associated Press on Friday for the teens’ attorneys weren’t immediately returned.