2 teens indicted on murder, battery charges in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist captured on video

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two teenagers have been indicted and charged as adults with several felonies, including murder and auto theft, after allegedly recording the moment they targeted and fatally struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in Las Vegas. Police say evidence shows the teens, who were 17 and 16 at the time, were together responsible for at least three hit-and-run incidents on Aug. 14. Those include the death of cyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst, a former Los Angeles-area police chief. Friday’s indictment expands on the charges the teens were already facing. Messages left by The Associated Press on Friday for the teens’ attorneys weren’t immediately returned.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

