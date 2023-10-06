18 migrants killed, and 27 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say at least 18 migrants, mostly from Venezuela and Haiti, are dead following a bus crash in southern Mexico. Prosecutors in the southern state of Oaxaca say the dead include two women and three children, and that 27 people were injured. Photos distributed by Oaxaca state police showed the bus rolled over onto its side on a curvy section of highway. The causes of the crash early Friday are under investigation. It was the latest in a series of migrants deaths in Mexico amid a surge in migrants traveling toward the U.S. border. Because migration agents often raid regular buses, migrants often seek out risky forms of transportation.

