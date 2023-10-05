MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans want to make it a crime to be naked in public for any reason and for a child to attend any event, like a naked bike ride, where people don’t have clothes on. A state Senate committee held a hearing Thursday on two bills introduced after a photograph circulated earlier this year of a child who attended Madison’s annual naked bike ride. The picture outraged some Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland at a congressional hearing last month about what he was going to do about it.

