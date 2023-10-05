Trains collide in northern Polish city, injuring 5 people

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two trains have collided head-on in the northern Polish city of Gdynia, injuring five people. The collision occurred at 7 a.m. Thursday near the main station in Gdynia, a city on the Baltic Sea. Four people were taken to a hospital while a fifth person was treated on-site. The Gdynia fire brigade said that all five people were railway employees. The impact pushed the car of one train off the tracks and onto its side, according to photos published in Polish media. The cause of the accident is not immediately clear.

