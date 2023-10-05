Suspect in helmeted motorcyclist’s stomping of car window in Philadelphia is jailed on $2.5M bail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who prosecutors say was the helmeted motorist who stomped in the back window of a car in Philadelphia and waved a gun at the vehicle’s driver in a weekend assault that was recorded on video is in custody. Bail is set at $2.5 million for Cody M. Heron. Court records show the 26-year-old Philadelphia resident was arraigned late Wednesday on charges that include aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. The court docket indicated he would have to post 10% of the $2.5 million to be released. Heron did not have a lawyer listed in court records or a listed phone number.

