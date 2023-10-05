Skip to Content
News

Shooting in Alamosa resulting in one man shot

KRDO
By
New
Published 6:48 AM

ALAMOSA, Co (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies in Alamosa responded to a disturbance where possible shots were fired at the Mobile Century Home Park. The Altercation was reported on October 4, 2023, at approximately 3:15 P.M.

The man responsible for the shooting was taken into custody and transported to the Alamosa County Detention Center where he is being charged with First Degree Assault, Felony Menacing, and Possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Officials also discovered one man had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to SLV Health Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The isolated incident is an active/ongoing investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content