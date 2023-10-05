Shooting in Alamosa resulting in one man shot

ALAMOSA, Co (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies in Alamosa responded to a disturbance where possible shots were fired at the Mobile Century Home Park. The Altercation was reported on October 4, 2023, at approximately 3:15 P.M.

The man responsible for the shooting was taken into custody and transported to the Alamosa County Detention Center where he is being charged with First Degree Assault, Felony Menacing, and Possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Officials also discovered one man had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to SLV Health Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The isolated incident is an active/ongoing investigation.