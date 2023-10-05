Police identify 2 suspects in shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mother shot on bus

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities says two men will face murder charges after a pregnant woman hit by gunfire on a bus in Holyoke, Massachusetts, delivered a baby that later died. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned Thursday in Holyoke District Court. Officials said Ramos is charged with murder with other charges are expected to follow. The pregnant woman, who has not been identified, was shot while seated on a public bus and taken to a hospital. Her baby later died. A second suspect, Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, remains hospitalized.

