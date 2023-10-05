Officers’ lawyers challenge analysis of video that shows Black man’s death in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers for three police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis have challenged a forensic video analyst’s interpretation of videos shot by witnesses that show the Black man’s fatal arrest in Tacoma, Washington. Analyst Grant Fredericks showed the jury a video Wednesday that showed Ellis with his hands in the air as Burbank fired the Taser at his chest and Collins put his arm around Ellis’ neck. On Thursday, Collins’ attorney, Jared Ausserer, said the video shows Ellis failed to follow the officers’ repeated commands to put his hands behind his back. Fredericks disagrees. He says Ellis was moving his arm back. Ellis’ sister, Monét Carter-Mixon, also testified. She said used social media to learn what happened and connected with a woman who took video of the incident.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.