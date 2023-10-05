MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians after becoming unhooked from tow truck
By Web Staff
NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Two people were struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx on Wednesday.
It happened in the Fordham section.
Police say the bus was getting towed by a tow truck when it became unhooked and started to roll onto the sidewalk, where it struck two pedestrians.
Those pedestrians are both expected to be OK.
