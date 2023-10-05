Skip to Content
News

Memorial service for Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval to be held Monday in Pueblo

KRDO
By
today at 7:33 PM
Published 7:32 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced that a memorial service has been scheduled to honor the life of fallen Department of Corrections Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

RELATED: Parole Officer killed in Colorado Springs identified as Ofc. Christine Guerin Sandoval

According to the DOC, the memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Praise Assembly Church located at 2000 Troy Ave. in Pueblo.

If you plan to attend, you are asked to arrive between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to ensure everyone can be seated and the service can start on time. The DOC also asks that anyone who can carpool, do so.

RELATED: How to help the family of Ofc. Guerin Sandoval killed in Colorado Springs, other officer injured

The service will also be live-streamed. You can find the link to the stream below.

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval Memorial Service Livestream

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content