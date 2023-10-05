Memorial service for Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval to be held Monday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced that a memorial service has been scheduled to honor the life of fallen Department of Corrections Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

According to the DOC, the memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Praise Assembly Church located at 2000 Troy Ave. in Pueblo.

If you plan to attend, you are asked to arrive between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to ensure everyone can be seated and the service can start on time. The DOC also asks that anyone who can carpool, do so.

The service will also be live-streamed. You can find the link to the stream below.

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval Memorial Service Livestream