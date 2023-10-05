Maren Morris talks leaving the ‘circus’ of country music culture due to ‘people’s bad behaviors’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Maren Morris is elaborating why she has chosen to distance herself from country music as she evolves as a singer.

In a new episode of the podcast “Popcast (Deluxe), Morris said she “couldn’t do this circus anymore – feeling like l have to absorb and explain people’s bad behaviors and laugh it off.”

“I just couldn’t do that after 2020 particularly,” Morris added. “I’ve changed. A lot of things changed about me that year.”

During her third acceptance speech at the 2020 Country Music Awards, Morris made headlines by recognizing Black female country artists. She also became a mother that year.

In the podcast, the singer said the culture of country music can sometimes feel like an “indoctrination” and that speaking up or speaking out against something can be met with, “Stay in line, do not ever question the way we do things, because you’re lucky to even be in the door.”

Morris, who has been outspoken against racism and transphobia, said she has felt ostracized by certain country music contemporaries who had previously offered her “slots on their tours.” (Morris had a very public dispute with Jason Aldean regarding trans issues, and has also criticized Morgan Wallen for his use of a racial slur.)

Last month, Morris released a new EP titled “The Bridge,” with two songs that suggested major criticisms of the culture of country music.

One of those tracks was produced by pop impresario Jack Antonoff, with whom Morris is working on a new record.

