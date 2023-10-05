Jets’ Zach Wilson looks to keep playing loose and confident after his impressive outing vs. Chiefs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Maybe it was Zach Wilson’s headband. The New York Jets quarterback scrapped his signature look last Sunday and went out and had arguably the best overall game of his brief NFL career. Wilson insists it’s a matter of function and not fashion to keep the sweat out of his eyes. But headband or not under his helmet, Wilson went from being vilified last week by frustrated fans and critical media as a hopeless case to being praised for his playmaking and potential as a piece of the Jets’ future in the span of four quarters. The key doing it again Sunday when he takes on the Broncos and their struggling defense in Denver.

