German prosecutors are investigating whether a leader of the far-right AfD party was assaulted

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party at an election rally. Tino Chrupalla was given medical treatment and then taken to a hospital shortly before he was due to speak at an election rally in Bavaria on Wednesday. German prosecutors in the city of Ingolstadt and German police said in a joint statement on Thursday that several people took selfies together with Chrupalla at the event on Wednesday which led to “slight physical contact.” The statement said that there were no indications yet that Chrupalla was attacked.As Chrupalla walked toward the stage where he was due to speak, he said he felt “pain in the upper arm.”

